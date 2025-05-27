Waukesha Co. grant aids disabled resident with vehicle lift: 'Now I have access to the whole world'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A new program in Waukesha County is helping residents pay for expensive vehicle modifications. For people who need lifts or modifications to their vehicles for wheelchairs and scooters, the cost can reach thousands of dollars. Now, Waukesha County Health and Human Services is offering financial assistance.

Ann Blackney had thought she was dealing with hip issues and struggled to keep her balance. But recently she received a life-changing diagnosis.

Watch: Waukesha County initiative aids disabled resident with vehicle lift

Waukesha County's new program helps people afford vehicle lifts for wheelchairs and scooters

"Sadly, I also have Parkinson's, so I have no balance," Blackney said.

She got a scooter to help her better navigate her condition and get around, but quickly realized she couldn't transport it.

"I had this scooter, but I could not take it into the car," Blackney said.

TMJ4 Ann Blackney shows off her new scooter lift that is helping is her get around with her Parkinson's diagnosis.

Blackney was quoted $5,000 for a lift, which was too expensive for her until she found the new grant program through Waukesha County Health and Human Services.

"There was a need out there because there is no other option that we know of for people to get assistance in affording a vehicle lift," said Kristen Hosking from the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Waukesha County.

TMJ4 Ann Blackney's scooter sitting inside her vehicle on the lift.

The program is free for anyone over 60 years-old or anyone over 18 years-old and older with a disability who needs a wheelchair or scooter.

"Our whole goal of the program is to help people maintain their independence," Hosking said.

TMJ4 Kristen Hosking from the Aging and Disability Resource Center for Waukesha County.

For Blackney, that means she no longer has to rely on someone else to get to the store, pharmacy, or her grandkids events.

"Now I have access to the whole world," Blackney said.

To qualify, you must be a Waukesha County resident and apply for the program. You can learn more by calling 262-548-7848 or by clicking here.

