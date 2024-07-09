Waukesha Co. business owner helps to keep RNC secure

A Waukesha County-based business owner is helping to keep the Republican National Convention secure. Brian Dorow’s company, Security Resources Unlimited, was selected to be the primary security company of the RNC. His staff is already getting in place to protect the convention.

“This is a massive undertaking. This is an international event,” said Dorow.

TMJ4 Brian Dorow is president of Security Resources Unlimited. His company was selected to be the primary security company of the RNC.

The RNC is expected to bring 50,000 visitors into the Milwaukee area. While there are expected to be more than 1000 law enforcement officers, Dorow’s security company will add to that force with security officers.

TMJ4 The 2024 RNC in Milwaukee being publicized inside Fiserv Forum.

“We started on Sunday and it will ramp up through getting into the weekend and through the RNC. So at any given time we could have several hundred officers at various locations,” said Dorow.

Dorow has two former New York City Police Officers joining his staff helping to head up security. They have worked the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Though some of his officers will be armed and in high-level positions. There will also be officers in places like hotels and parking garages. He says it is likely the public will be interacting with them.

“We provide directions, for example, if somebody gets off a bus, they might need directions,” said Dorow. “We are going to do initial scans of the prohibited items not allowed. So we can make the RNC the safest event possible.”

Dorow says his security officers have no power to arrest or detain anyone. Their primary function will be to raise the alarm if they see a problem.

