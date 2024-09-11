Waukesha Christmas parade organizers say this year continues to promote unity

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The countdown is already on for the Waukesha Christmas Parade. This will mark the third year since the Christmas Parade attacks that left six people dead and dozens of others injured. Organizers say this year’s theme, “Home for Christmas,” continues to promote unity in the community.

“I imagine floats and individuals participating will symbolize that togetherness—that homey, cozy feeling,” said Kelsey Hill, Waukesha Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade board member.

TMJ4 News is again helping to sponsor this year’s parade. The main sponsor is Moreland OB/GYN.

“We have been a part of the community for over 60 years, and so has this parade. We are really excited to be able to give back to the community with this,” said Adrienne Bryant, executive director of Moreland OB/GYN and Waukesha Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade board member.

In 2021, during the Christmas Parade tragedy, doctors and nurses from Moreland OB/GYN helped treat victims of the parade attacks. All these board members say that continuing to help the community heal motivates them to work hard on the parade. The six victims of the parade attack will be honored this year with lanterns, a banner, and a moment of silence.

“It is a very emotional time,” said Art Schneider, Waukesha Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade board member.

After the victims are honored, the organizers say the rest of the parade will proceed, including the chance to see Santa and community favorites like the Dancing Grannies.

“Once they go through, we work with the people and entertain them. We keep them excited and safe,” said Schneider.

The parade will again not have any sirens this year from ambulances, police, or fire trucks. However, they are considering bringing back horns from antique cars as they work toward returning to a more traditional parade.

