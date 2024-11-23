Waukesha Catholic Memorial parents cheer for their kids at state

A hard-fought game doesn’t end the way everyone hoped it would for Waukesha Catholic Memorial. Despite the loss, parents say they could not be prouder of their kids’ efforts.

TMJ4 Waukesha Catholic Memorial verus Norte Dame Academy at Camp Randall Stadium.

It is the football state championship game for Waukesha Catholic High School at Camp Randall Stadium.

“This is great. This is senior year. This is the last of the football games,” said Sara Gaulke. Her son Jake Berkholtz is on the team.

TMJ4 Sara Gaulke cheers on her son Jake Berkholtz at the state championship game.

Most of these boys have played together since elementary school.

“Jackson has been playing football since?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Fourth grade, Junior Crusader program,” answered Denise Doyle.

TMJ4 Denise Doyle hold up a picture of her son as she cheers him on.

So it isn’t surprising to find the parents feeling very emotional along with their excitement for the game.

“There were tears this morning for the send-off,” said Sara.

TMJ4 Sara Gaulke (left) and Paul Berkholtz (right) cheer on their son, football player Jake Berkholtz.

“Have you been crying all day?” asked Rebecca.

“Oh yeah, oh yeah. It is just fun to be here,” said Paul Berkholtz, Jake Berkholtz’s dad.

It isn’t just the football parents, but the pom parents as well. It is the end of the football pom and dance season.

“It is her last half time show,” said Rachel Skarlupka pointing to her daughter on the field. “They have shown up every Friday night under the lights. They love it.”

TMJ4 Rachel Skarlupka cheer as she watches the game. Her daughter is on the pom and dance team.

The bittersweet feelings though came and went as we watched Catholic Memorial go back and forth with Norte Dame Academy. We sat with the parents of Jake Berkholtz because their son scored the first touched down of the game.

“A touch down in the state championship game. My world is complete,” said Paul.

But then he did it again.

Even though they fought hard, North Dame Academy took home the win. But it didn’t matter to any of the parents, they could not be prouder.

TMJ4 Laura Randa (right) holds pom poms as she cheer on her son.

“When you make it to state someone will have a W today and someone will lose,” said Laura Randa, football mom. “I look at it as a win today. Just to be here. You made it. You guys made it.”

