Waukesha alderman loses teaching job days after posting false immigration alert

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha alderman is speaking out after posting what turned out to be a false alert claiming federal immigration agents were in downtown Waukesha.

Alderman Rico Camacho shared a photo last week on social media alleging that ICE agents were in the community.

Camacho said he later learned from the owner of Secure Resources Unlimited — the company whose employees were photographed — that the men in the picture were from a local emergency management firm.

The firm’s owner also explained to TMJ4 they were simply on their way to lunch at the time.

The Waukesha Police Department said they have no information confirming any federal immigration activity.

Reflecting on the sequence of events, Camacho told TMJ4 News: “I received the info from a constituent, and I felt it was my duty to inform and just inform. Not make political sides of anything. They were not agents, so I publicly apologized, and I can own that is what occurred.”

Camacho deleted the post and issued an apology on social media.

According to a corrective action letter obtained by TMJ4, Catholic Memorial High School — where Camacho worked as a social studies teacher — placed him on paid administrative leave pending investigation for violating the school’s internet, social media, and personal conduct policies one day after the post.

Four days later, he says his employment ended.

“They terminated me, and I was shocked and bewildered,” he said.

In an email to TMJ4 News, school officials confirmed he is no longer employed but said they cannot comment further on personnel matters or whether it was a result of the investigation.

Camacho said he intends to verify information before posting in the future, saying, “Intentions are great, but I need to make sure I do as much due diligence as I can.”

The Waukesha Police Department stated that it is aware of the social media post and urged residents not to share unverified claims online, as misinformation can cause unnecessary fear and confusion.

