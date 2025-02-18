Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne arrested for stalking former girlfriend, sheriff's office says

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne was arrested Monday for stalking his former girlfriend, according to a news release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Payne's former girlfriend reported that he "has been harassing her for several weeks, he knew her whereabouts, and would not stop contacting her," the news release says.

Payne was booked into the Waukesha County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.

This is not Payne's first brush with the law. In February of 2023, he was charged with child abuse and disorderly conduct after he allegedly slapped an 8-year-old girl on the leg.

According to a criminal complaint from that incident, police found a hand mark the size of an adult's hand on the little girl's leg. Court documents say Payne had been insulting his ex-girlfriend before she called the police.

Payne won re-election to his seat in April of 2022. His term runs through April of this year.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly released the following statement regarding Payne's arrest:

"I was made aware of the arrest of Alderman Cory Payne, District 15. As always, anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until the issue is fully adjudicated in Court.

The alleged action is a serious crime and should be fully investigated by the appropriate authorities.

I respect the judicial process and will monitor this case as it navigates through the criminal justice system."

