Waukesha police investigating ‘large-scale physical altercation’ at senior living center

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department is investigating what it called a “large-scale physical altercation” in the lobby of a Waukesha senior living center Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the Oak Hill Terrace Senior Living Center on Thursday, May 22, just before 1:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a chaotic fight.

The incident reportedly began as a dispute among employees before escalating, police said.

According to police, a group of individuals forcibly entered the premises, and surveillance footage and witnesses confirmed 8 to 10 people were involved, including both adults and juveniles.

Multiple people were assaulted, including facility employees and at least one juvenile, police said.

One person was reportedly kicked in the head, and another had their phone stolen and later found destroyed on Interstate 94.

Police said probable cause has been established for multiple arrests on charges including battery, disorderly conduct and child abuse, and that they are actively seeking those involved.

“This coordinated physical assault—which compromised the residents and staff—is not only reprehensible but will not be tolerated in our community,” said Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

