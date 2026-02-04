Village of Pewaukee residents face potential 70 percent water rate increase

PEWAUKEE — Village of Pewaukee residents could soon see a significant jump in their water bills after village leaders applied for a water rate increase of more than 70%.

The proposed increase reflects rising operating costs and infrastructure needs since the last rate hike in 2022, according to village officials.

The Public Service Commission says the average home using 12,000 gallons per quarter would pay about $67 more under the proposed rates.

Watch: Village of Pewaukee residents face potential 70% water rate increase

Pewaukee proposes water rate increase

Village Engineer Dave Buechl said state regulators have required major upgrades in recent years to address PFAS and radium contamination in local wells.

"The cost to supply that water and treat that water continues to increase, and with the projects we have planned, those costs are only going up," Buechl said.

Residents can weigh in during a virtual public hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday or make comments on the Public Service Commission's website.

