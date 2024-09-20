Watch Now
Veterans in Lake Country now have healthcare option closer to home

A new VA outpatient clinic opens in Oconomowoc to get thousands of veterans care closer to home. The VA estimates that around 5,000 veterans are in the Lake Country and Waukesha County region.
Micaela Hughes and Fred Greb
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — A new VA outpatient clinic has opened in Oconomowoc to get thousands of veterans care closer to home. The VA estimates around 5,000 veterans are in the Lake Country and Waukesha County region. Until now, those veterans were driving to Milwaukee or Madison for care.

Fred Greb
Fred Greb, Vietnam War veteran

Fred Greb is one of those veterans.

“We served with the 3rd Marines in ‘Nam,” said Fred when asked about his time in the Navy.

He served during the Vietnam War.

“Two tours, ’68 was obviously the worst,” said Fred.

In recent years, Fred has come to rely on the VA for his healthcare. He is used to going to either Milwaukee or Madison. Today, he got to come to the new Oconomowoc Outpatient VA Clinic. Now, the VA hopes others in the Lake Country area do the same.

Maria Mousourakis
Maria Mousourakis, supervisory medical support assistant at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic.

“The VA has identified this area as an area where there were thousands of veterans who were not able to receive care within 30 miles of their home,” said Maria Mousourakis, supervisory medical support assistant at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic.

The clinic offers most primary care services.

Watch: New VA Clinic opens to serve veterans in Lake Country.

“Right here we have one of our women’s health exam rooms,” said Micaela Hughes, program manager at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic.

Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic
Oconomowoc Outpatient VA Clinic

Plus, it offers labs and the ability to help people with mental health.

“We have a psychiatrist and psychology here,” said Hughes pointing to the mental health room.

Micaela Hughes and Fred Greb
Micaela Hughes, program manager at the Oconomowoc VA Outpatient Clinic sits with veteran Fred Greb.

Fred had a full day of appointments at the Oconomowoc Clinic, and he was happy he didn’t have to do it at one of the main hospitals.

“Much easier, you betcha,” said Fed.

If a veteran wants to get care at the clinic Oconomowoc, you can contact your primary care provider in Milwaukee or Madison or you can reach out to the clinic here directly or call call 414-384-2000, ext. 44255.

