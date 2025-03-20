Verdict expected in civil case against former Tosa cop who killed 3 people in 5 years

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A jury is expected to have a verdict Thursday afternoon in a federal civil case against a former Tosa police chief and the insurance provider for Wauwatosa.

Joseph Mensah killed three persons of color in the span of five years.

All of the shootings were ruled justified; however, the parents of Alvin Cole, a teenager who was one of the five killed, filed the civil rights lawsuit alleging that he used excessive force and that the department he worked for “embraces and promotes” racism.

Cole was shot during a foot chase outside a mall in February 2020.

Before that, Mensah shot and killed Antonio Gonzales in 2015 after Gonzales refused to drop a sword, and Jay Anderson Jr. who had been sleeping in a park after hours in 2016.

Anderson's and Gonzales' families also filed federal civil against Mensah, Weber and the city. Those cases are still pending.

Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department in 2020 after collecting a severance payment. He is now working for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

