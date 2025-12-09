MUSKEGO — Two years ago, Zander Machajewski from Muskego spent the holiday season in the hospital. This year, the 6-year-old from Muskego is bringing gifts to kids still there.

TMJ4 News Alycia Machajewski and her son Zander.

In August 2023, when he was just 4, Zander went into septic shock due to a rare immune condition called Neutropenia. He spent 10 days on life support and weeks at Children’s Hospital awaiting a bone marrow transplant.

“It was an absolute shock… he almost died,” said his mother, Alycia, through tears. “It was hard to watch him lie on the table, lifeless, on a vent.”

Zander’s oldest brother became his donor, undergoing a procedure to draw marrow from his hips.

Watch: Two years after transplant, this Muskego boy is returning to the hospital — to deliver presents

Two years after transplant, this Muskego boy is returning to the hospital — to deliver presents

After seven days of chemotherapy, Zander received his transplant on Nov. 16, 2023, and remained in the MACC Fund HOT Unit(Hematology-Oncology-Transplant) until Christmas Eve.

Alycia Machajewski.

While treatment was grueling, his mom said toys, games, and visits from the community helped lift his spirits.

“The whole community was very involved. People were dropping things off for him to do in the hospital,” Alycia said. “It was very overwhelming, the support Muskego gave to us.”

This holiday season, healthy and back in school — playing baseball, football, and basketball with his brothers — Zander wants to return the kindness.

He’s created an Amazon wishlist filled with toys he loved during his hospital stay, including books, blankets, coloring supplies, LEGO kits, card games, and craft kits.

Alycia Machajewski Zander in the hospital.

“I bought toys for all the people to play with in the hospital,” Zander said. “I want to make the kids happy there.”

The wishlist allows shoppers to send toys directly to the Machajewski home, where the family will collect donations until Dec. 19.

They plan to hand-deliver the items to the MACC Fund Center at one of Zander’s upcoming appointments, the week of Christmas.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s support,” Alycia said. “Be kind — you never know what people are going through at home.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error