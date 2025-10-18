Two people seriously injured, one slightly injured, after vehicle wanted in connection with homicide crashes

MUSKEGO — The Muskego Police Department says two people are seriously injured, including a suspect, and another person is slightly injured after a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide crashed into two other vehicles Sunday morning near Janesville Road and Martin Drive.

Around 7:47 a.m., the Muskego Police Department says it found a vehicle that the Milwaukee Police Department entered as wanted in connection to a homicide.

According to a release, officers found the suspect vehicle near Kwik Trip on the W12500 block of Janesville Road.

The department says officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver and only person in the car did not stop and sped westbound on Janesville Road. Shortly after this, the driver crashed into two other vehicles near Janesville Road and Martin Drive.

A 51-year-old woman from Menomonee Falls was seriously injured in the crash and brought to an area hospital. A 58-year-old Hales Corners woman suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

After crashing, the release says the suspect fled on foot before police later apprehended him and identified him as a 38-year-old man from Milwaukee who was also seriously injured in the crash and brought to an area hospital.

The Milwaukee man had a felony warrant for parole violations and police say they recovered two guns from his car.

Muskego Police ask you to avoid this active crime scene in the area of Janesville Road and Martin Drive for the next several hours as the Wisconsin State Patrol conducts a crash reconstruction.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office for this 38-year-old suspect.

