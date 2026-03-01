Two people, dog died in Brookfield house fire, cause of fire being investigated

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire after responding to a fatal house fire at Brookdale Drive on early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, the crews found heavy fire conditions and reports of occupants still inside the residence. Firefighters immediately began trying to extinguish the fire and search-and-rescue operations.

Firefighters found two people and a dog inside the residence. One person was transferred to Froedtert Hospital where they had died. The second person and the dog were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The crews were able to get the fire under control at around 7:48 a.m.

According to the Brookfield Fire Department, no firefighters were injured but three police officers sustained injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The names of the deceased are being withheld out of respect for the families until the Waukesha County Medical Examiner completes the notification process and has determined the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Brookfield Fire and Police Departments along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations - State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The Brookfield Fire Department also said that the fire is not believed to have been started as a result of criminal activity.

