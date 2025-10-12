Two New Berlin firefighters injured after extinguishing detached garage fire

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Fire Department says two of its firefighters were slightly injured and treated on-scene after extinguishing a detached garage fire on Saturday.

According to a release, the department was dispatched to 13580 W. Foxwood Dr. for a detached garage fire on Oct. 11.

Neighbors who reported the fire reported hearing an explosion and then seeing smoke coming out of the building. The homeowners were not present during the incident.

After arriving on-scene, New Berlin Fire says its first responders got into the garage through a service door, found the fire and extinguished it. This prevented the blaze from spreading to the main residence, according to the department.

The Brookfield Fire Department and the New Berlin Police Department also assisted on-scene.

New Berlin FD says it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip