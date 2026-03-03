Two men rescued after falling through ice while fishing at Rainbow Springs Lake in Mukwonago

Two men were rescued after falling through the ice while ice fishing at Rainbow Springs Lake in Mukwonago, according to the Mukwonago Fire Department.

The Mukwonago Fire Department, along with neighboring departments, responded to the lake after a woman walking along a nearby pathway heard the men calling for help and called for assistance. Authorities received the call around 3 p.m.

Watch: Two men rescued after falling through ice in Mukwonago

Water rescue underway in Mukwonago

The chief said he estimated the two men had been in the water for approximately 20 minutes before they were rescued. Both men were alive following the rescue; however, they showed signs of hypothermia, including slurred speech, and were transported to a hospital.

The lake is located in a remote area, accessible only by walking approximately half a mile down a pathway. The police chief said it was fortunate that someone happened to be walking near the lake while the men were in the water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

