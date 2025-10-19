Two children injured, one in critical, but stable condition, after woman crashes into minibike, sheriff says

LISBON — Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Waukesha County Communications Center says it got a call about a vehicle that crashed into a minibike in the Village of Lisbon.

According to a release from the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old woman was driving when she crashed into an 11-year-old boy and 8-year-old girl who were riding the minibike.

An ambulance took the 11-year-old boy to an area hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Family members took the 8-year-old girl to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The release says the 26-year-old woman stayed on-scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Law enforcement consulted the Waukesha County District’s Attorney’s Office which will review charges for the 26-year-old woman.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Village of Lac La Belle and City of New Berlin Police Departments and the City of Pewaukee Fire Department.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating the incident.



