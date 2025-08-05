‘True treasure of the Falls’: Customers, former owner reflect as Pop’s Custard prepares to close

MENOMONEE FALLS — For nearly half a century, Pop’s Custard has been more than just a place to grab a burger or a cone—it’s been a neighborhood tradition, a second home, and a touchstone of Menomonee Falls.

But soon, the scoops will slow.

The beloved stand will close August 31 after 45 years, citing the long recovery from COVID-19 and rising food and labor costs as obstacles too great to overcome.

Since the announcement, longtime customers have poured in—not just for sundaes, but to say thank you.

“I saw the news this morning when I woke up,” said Jack Kamoske, tearing up in the parking lot Tuesday. “And I just wanted to support them.”

Kamoske says he’s eaten at Pop’s “twice a week for over 10 years.”

The staff, he says, became like family—sharing jokes, learning his go-to orders (jumbo cheeseburger, no butter; vanilla malt chip), and even letting him refill his own soda.

“It’s the people,” he said. “You can eat anywhere—but there aren’t too many places like this anymore.”

That deep community connection is what former owner Sharon Whitman remembers most fondly.

“We had kids who worked for us who are now doctors and lawyers,” she said. “It’s exciting to see them evolve.”

Whitman took over Pop’s in the 1980s and sold the business to her longtime employee, Jill Katheiser—someone who started working for her in middle school.

She called the closing bittersweet but expressed hope that someone new will step in and carry on the tradition.

“There’s so much history here,” said James Tarantino of West Bend. “The original owners used to call me ‘mini combo’—I was the only one getting that meal. They’d start cooking it before I even walked in.”

Tiffany Fleisner brought her kids to Pop’s one last time this week.

“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl,” she said. “First days of school, hot summer nights—it’s always been, ‘Let’s go to Pop’s.’ It’s a Menomonee Falls staple.”

She said her kids were heartbroken when they heard it might be closing.

“Who’s going to buy it?” one of them asked. “Someone has to buy it.”

That’s the hope.

The current owners have put the business up for sale, looking for someone to carry on the Pop’s legacy.

Until then, the line is busy. The parking lot remains full. And memories—just like the custard—are being scooped up daily.

“If it was ever a toss-up where I was going to eat—I didn’t even have to flip the coin. I was coming to Pop’s,” Komaske grinned.

