Pop’s Custard to close its doors after more than 40 years in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Pop's Custard announced it will be closing its doors at the end of August after serving the Menomonee Falls community for more than four decades.

The family-owned frozen custard staple shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday, Aug. 4, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in food and labor costs as obstacles it "can no longer overcome."

"We've poured our hearts into keeping Pop's the small-town custard shop that you loved from your childhood. We are incredibly proud and honored to have been a part of your memories," the restaurant said in the Facebook post.

The restaurant thanked the community for its support, adding that Pop's is officially for sale as it's "not ready to see the legacy end."

"We are hopeful that someone will continue to serve up delicious food to our amazing community and be able to dedicate the time and effort that it deserves," the restaurant said.

The restaurant will remain open through Aug. 31.

