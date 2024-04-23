TMJ4 News teams goes around Waukesha County to listen to you

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday night TMJ4 News will come to The Rotunda in Waukesha for our Let’s Talk series. It is a chance for our news team to listen to the community to hear what stories or issues they want us to cover. Ahead of that event, TMJ4 News headed around Waukesha County to find out what issues are important to the community.

TMJ4 Annette Protiva told TMJ4 she would like to see more communities covered as she was walking down the street in Pewaukee.

“I would like to see more things on the suburbs instead of always in Milwaukee. Things that are happening on the outskirts of Milwaukee,” said Annette Protiva as she was walking down the street in Pewaukee.

“The people, the good people that are here,” said Desmund Cleveland in downtown Waukesha.

TMJ4 Desmund Cleveland says Waukesha has been his home for more than 10 years and wants good people to be featured.

“I just want it to be real and I want to see more human interest stories,” said Gregory Rise in Delafield.

TMJ4 Gregory Rise who TMJ4 News stopped in Delafield said he wanted to see more human interest stories about the community.

“Wisconsin, the outdoors. It is a great state for hunting and fishing. I have been all over the country and we have a great state,” said Mark Jeske, who was running an errand in Delafield.

TMJ4 Mark Jeske holds his dog River as he was out running errands in Delafield.

As we traveled around Waukesha County, people around the area all had different issues and ideas that mattered to them.

“Schools is the first thing that comes to my mind. Positive things that young people are doing in the community,” said Kathi Vitas who says she has lived in both New Berlin and Greendale.

TMJ4 Kathi Vitas

And as we were walking around downtown Waukesha County, asking what’s important, two women could not have been happier to see us.

“Literally, we are trying to get a playground,” said Margie Ruesch as she was leaving a Waukesha business and ran into TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf.

TMJ4 Margaret Kellner (left) is part of the parent teacher organization at Lowell Elementary School and she was with her mother-in-law Margie Ruesch to figure out how to raise money for an inclusive playground.





Not just any playground, Margaret Kellner is part of the parent-teacher organization at Lowell Elementary School. Rebecca found her and her mother-in-law working to get an inclusive playground built since her child, Wyatt has special needs and can’t use a traditional playground.

TMJ4 Plans and the proposal for the inclusive playground at Lowell Elementary in Waukesha.

“Would you want someone like TMJ4 to know about this?” asked Rebecca

“Oh that would be awesome,” said Ruesch.

“We just started this,” said Kellner.

Photo Provided Wyatt, Margaret Kellner's son who has special needs and cannot play on a regular playground.

They said so far they have $500 raised of the $300,000 needed for the playground. If you want to help we have a link to the playground's donation pagehere.

By listening to you, we are finding more stories that make a difference in the community.

“I’m very passionate about it and we are going to try to make it work,” said Kellner.

TMJ4 News will host Let’s Talk Waukesha at The Rotunda, 235 W. Broadway, Waukesha from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

