Three suspects accused in Menomonee Falls home invasion and shooting plead not guilty

Three suspects accused in an August Menomonee Falls home invasion and shooting were scheduled to be back in court Wednesday morning.

The incident left one person injured — police say he confronted the intruders. It all happened at a home on Weyer Farm Drive around 2:30 in the morning on August 18th.

All three men — Demetri Duvall, Desmen Wilks and Zamontae Burch — entered not-guilty pleas.

Burch was the only one to appear for a preliminary hearing.

Watch: Home invasion and shooting suspects plead not guilty:

Three Menomonee Falls home invasion and shooting suspects plead not guilty

According to a Menomonee Falls detective, the three men stole a vehicle from Milwaukee and then drove it to the Weyerhaven subdivision in Menomonee Falls. That detective says Burch told him they were looking through vehicles when they tried the front door of a house. When they found it unlocked, Burch says the trio went into the kitchen to look for valuables and ran into the homeowner's brother — who was visiting and sleeping on the couch.

"His description is it happened very quickly. He stood up and was startled, he started screaming and was shot almost immediately," said Detective Andy Martin. "He said the first individual ran out and the second individual stopped, pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger."

The victim was shot in the arm and is recovering.

Duvall's hearing has been rescheduled to next week. Wilks waived his hearing — he and Burch will be back in court in December.

