Three fires in 3 days for Salvation Army's emergency response team in Waukesha

It has been a busy week for The Salvation Army of Waukesha County. In just three days, they responded to three major fires.

“We are always ready 24/7 365 days, no matter how many you go to,” said Mike Neiman, team leader for emergency disaster services for the Salvation Army.

Mike and Terry Rutledge work on the emergency disaster team for the Salvation Army of Waukesha County. They respond to emergencies in both Waukesha and Jefferson Counties.

“To have so many fires back to back to back, how is it for you?” asked TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“The adrenaline keeps you going,” said Terry.

Sunday, there was a devastating apartment fire in Waukesha; on Monday, a 5-alarm fire in a grain tower in Jefferson and on Tuesday, a house fire in Lake Mills.

“We handle the food and hydration part of it. We focus on the firefighters and any of the residents who need something to eat or drink. We also deploy chaplains on every call.”

This new emergency response vehicle has been key this week. The new canteen has a stove and oven, water and refrigeration. It allows Mike and Terry to make hot meals for the people in crisis and for first responders so they can keep working.

“This is important we have an oven so we can make tater tots or more of a complete meal so they can get revitalized or back inside to a scene,” said Mike.

“We feel we need to support those in our community whether other people be our first responders or our fellow citizens we need to help take care of them,” said Terry.

Along with police and fire incidents, this vehicle also responds to weather emergencies or community events where people need support and comfort.

