WAUKESHA, Wis. — A quiet Waukesha neighborhood is shaken after a shooting left a grandmother dead and her grandson in a standoff with police.

TMJ4 News Emmanuel Guerrero- Arreguin, neighbor

"I wasn't able to sleep last night. It just doesn't feel right,” said neighbor Emmanuel Guerrero-Arreguin.

Watch: Waukesha neighbors shaken by the death of a grandmother by her grandson

'"This doesn't feel real': Neighbors react after deadly standoff in Waukesha

Most of the neighbors TMJ4 News spoke to say even though they heard the gunshots, it was so out of character for their area they didn’t know what had happened.

Kaylee Staral The Waukesha Police Department has blocked off an area in a neighborhood near Roberta Park

Zach McGowan and his girlfriend were sitting outside their house on Douglass Avenue last night waiting for their pizza to be delivered when seven gunshots rang out.

TMJ4 News Zach McGowan, neighbor

"We both didn't think much of it,” said McGowan not realizing it was gunshots.

He wasn’t alone. Neighbors next door and across the street thought the same thing until police showed up.

"All of a sudden we hear the cops, 'Put the weapon down.' And we see the lights flashing,’” said neighbor Lucy Corona.

TMJ4 News Lucy Corona, neighbor.

Waukesha Police say at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday a man admitted he shot his grandmother and threatened to hurt himself to 911 dispatchers. They were able to confirm there was someone who appeared to be dead inside the house with a drone when officers arrived. They tried multiple times to get the man to surrender and come out.

“They were shouting, 'Put the weapon down.' 'Come out,’” said Corona.

Neighbors say they didn't know the grandson but had seen police at the house a couple of times in the past.

TMJ4 Home on Douglass Avenue where shooting and stand off happened in Waukesha.

"I know the cops have been there before talking to him. He was carried in an ambulance a year back,” said Guerrero-Arreguin.

TMJ4 Emmanuel Guerrero-Arreguin shows his neighbor video of the stand-off.

After an hours-long standoff, police went into the house with a K9 and arrested the man.

"This doesn't feel real I'm still processing right now. I should be at work but I couldn't fall asleep,” said McGowan.

Waukesha Police tell me charges for the grandson are still pending. He was taken to the hospital after his arrest for treatment.

