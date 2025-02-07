'They aren’t explaining it': Voter questions Lake Country School District's $800,000 referendum

HARTFORD, Wis. — The Lake Country School District asks voters for an $800,000 tax referendum. This is the second time in less than a year the district is trying to raise money for operational expenses.

TMJ4 Inside the front of Lake Country School.

Last year, when the district failed to pass an operational referendum, programs, teachers and paraprofessional positions saw cuts.

"Because it failed, multiple teachers were fired and programs were cut," said parent Neil Gustafson.

TMJ4 Neil Gustafson is a parent with two children in the district.

His kids are band students. The band program was cut last year, but parents and supporters formed a booster club and raised enough money to bring it back.

Neil thought that when the school tried again for a referendum, it would ask for $1.2 million—enough to cover all the lost programs. When the amount was lower, he called TMJ4 News.

TMj4 Students at Lake Country School line up to leave.

"You are upset at the referendum because they aren’t asking for enough?" asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

"One, they aren’t asking for enough, and they aren’t explaining it," said Neil.

So we asked that to Superintendent Chad Schrafnagel why the lower amount. He says surveysdone by the district showed 49.8% support from for a $1.2 referendum question. But he says there was more than 60% support for an $800,000 referendum

TMJ4 Superintendent Chad Schrafnagel stands inside Lake Country School.

"The board did not feel that we were in a position, knowing our needs to rebuild our fund balance and continue operating, to take that chance. That is why we are asking for the $800,000," said Schrafnagel.

He says if this referendum fails, the district would face further cuts and likely a state loan. Voters will decide on April 1.

There will be an information session on the referendum session on the referendum on Tuesday, February 25 in the library at the school. Check the district’s website here for more information.

