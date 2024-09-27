The woman who founded a popular Waukesha festival is now fighting to save it

A popular festival will not go on as usual due to the closure of UWM-Waukesha. The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books had sold-out crowds last year, but this year the two-night event won’t happen. Now, the effort is on to change that.

“It’s going to be a big loss if we lose it,” said Jim Landwehr, a Waukesha author and poet.

“But we aren’t going to lose it,” said Laraine O’Brien, founder of the Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books.

TMJ4 News Laraine O’Brien, founder, Southeast WI Festival of Books

Fifteen years ago, Laraine started the festival to give Wisconsin authors a voice and promote literacy in schools. People like Jim found a home attending the yearly event.

“It is imperative for the public to see what is being offered locally so they can see that it’s not just about these best-selling authors. There are local authors with some Midwest flavor to their work,” said Jim.

TMJ4 News Jim Landwehr, Waukesha author

The two-day festival is so popular that last year it had back-to-back sellout nights. The headliners included Pulitzer Prize winner Bob Woodward and David Zucker, who wrote the movie Airplane!

“We had to turn people away for both keynotes,” said Laraine.

The festival also brings in more than 60 authors and promotes childhood literacy by sending authors into area schools. That program is also on pause. The search is now on for another major sponsor since UWM-Waukesha will no longer sponsor the event. Laraine says if a sponsor is found, the festival can return in 2025 as usual.

“We want that to come back next year,” said Laraine. “People don’t realize that their neighbors are writing books, and it just has to be brought to the public’s attention.”

This year the festival will take place over four days with various events. All are free and open to the public. More information can be found here.

Friday, November 8, 7:00 pm

UWM-Waukesha Commons

1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha

Student Writing Contest Awards and Lillian Boese Memorial Evening

Thursday, November 14, 12:00 noon

UWM-Waukesha Commons

1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha

Darrin Bell, Pulitzer Prize winner and author of the acclaimed book, The Talk

April 10, 7:00 pm

UWM-Waukesha, Lunt-Fontanne Theatre

1500 N. University Drive, Waukesha

“Can America’s Public Schools and Colleges be Fixed?“ Perspectives from Former U.S. Secretaries of Education and authors, Arne Duncan and Margaret Spellings. Hosted by UWM at Waukesha and sponsored by the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership

