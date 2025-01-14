'The temperatures look great': Ice fishers excited about cold weather stretch

WAUKESHA, Wis. — While some people don’t enjoy the extremely cold weather, others embrace it.

It’s an ice fisher’s dream for temperatures to drop and stay low in southeast Wisconsin.

“First time this season. I saw the ice was beautiful, so I’m hoping to get out there for a little bit and see what we can catch,” fisherman Jacob Angrick said.

Angrick has family who live on Pewaukee Lake. He packed up his car and headed to the lake Monday evening.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee asked Angrick if he will be back out on the lake as temperatures stay low.

“Oh, absolutely,” he said. “The wind speeds look down. The temperatures look great. I’m going to bring the family out on the weekend. We got the shanty set up; it’s going to be nice.”

As the frozen lake fills up with ice fishers, so do the local bait shops.

“It means a lot for us. I mean, we look forward to the cold stretches like we have right now,” said Mike Smith, co-owner of Dick Smith’s Live Bait & Tackle.

Smith said the cold weather was much needed after a slow winter last year.

“It’s so far ahead of last year. Last year, we only had two to three weeks of ice fishing in our area,” Smith explained.

Smith said it’s always a good idea to call the local bait shop to check ice conditions before heading out.

