The struggle you can't see: what a Waukesha student has overcome to help others

A new approach to helping students struggling with mental health launched at Waukesha South High School. A website is launching just for Waukesha South student and their families to immediately connect them with resources and counselors to help. School leaders think this could be a vital step especially when it is hard to always know which students are struggling.

We met Aaron Brown, 17 years old and a seemly happy go-lucky kid. He was quick with a smile and a laugh. But as we got to know him, we learned Aaron carries a heavy burden. Now he wants to use his life experience to help others.

“My Dad had a stroke last year unfortunately and it really destroyed the dynamic of my family,” said Aaron.

He went from having a somewhat normal high school experience to becoming both a caregiver and a major financial contributor to his family.

“My mom had to pick up extra hours and I had to pick up a lot of hours so I was working full time and going to school,” said Aaron.

He did not feel like the adults around him understood.

“‘You need to do better.’ When I was like I physically cannot. I am tired, I am working, I’m going to school. I am trying. But it just wasn’t heard,” said Aaron.

That struggle took a toll on Aaron’s mental health. And he isn’t alone according to Waukesha South School social worker Heather Mersberger.

“Over half of our students say they are experiencing anxiety. Over a third say they are experiencing depression,” said Mersberger.

It is why Waukesha South launched a new website in partnership with the United Way to get students and their families immediately connected to mental health help, including counselors and resources. It was led by South students looking to help others in a program called Peers 4 Peers.

“Whether things are going on at home with trauma or things are going on with friend groups like bullying, students and just teens overall do need that help,” said Isabell Davis, a junior and part of the Peers 4 Peers program.

Aaron is now apart of that group as well, which includes training by the county to help him turn his life experience into a way to help others.

“I want to help the children in my position or even worse have a voice to speak to the people they need to so they can get the help they actually need,” said Aaron.

The school is launching the website to the students on their school iPads. It is only for South students and their families.

Mersberger says if you are a student having a mental health crisis, you should reach out to your own school or dial or text 988 for mental health help.

