The Nutcracker takes the stage after Brookfield dance studio's sudden closure

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The excitement has been building for the opening night of The Nutcracker at the Oak Creek Performing Arts and Education Center, despite the sudden closure of a Brookfield dance studio.

After months of practice and preparation, ballet director Lily Edgar was ready to take the stage with her students as the Sugar Plum Fairy.

"I have butterflies, but my mom always told me that was a good thing because it meant that I cared about it. I'm excited that we're here," Edgar told TMJ4 News.

This season's Nutcracker performance and winter recital nearly fell apart after Brio Dance Studio abruptly shut down earlier this month. The news left families out thousands of dollars for prepaid lessons and the long-awaited performances in limbo.

"I was devastated. The kids were devastated," Edgar said.

However, families across the community and even other studios donated time, money, and costumes, saving the show for nearly 100 young dancers.

"I'm just so grateful for that. I know what it was like to be a little girl in The Nutcracker, how magical it felt and how inspiring it was. I'm just so happy it can still happen," Edgar said.

"I'm excited about the shows. I think we did several months of work in a week," said Sarah Watts, who has led the volunteer effort.

Watts added that Mosaic Creative Productions provided props for the backdrop.

"We could've either let the shows not happen or gathered together and done something about it. Every day that new challenges unfolded, we were just like, 'Let's keep going,'" Watts said.

The teachers and families hope the community will turn out to see all their hard work this weekend.

Ticket sales from this weekend will help support the teachers. Visit this link for ticket information.

