The Milkshake Lady and her cow helped bring a sweet treat to the fair

A cool sweet treat is at the Wisconsin State Fair thanks to a Waukesha dairy farmer. Joan Oberhaus reluctantly took the title of Milkshake Lady but says it has been her dream to see them brought to the fair.

TMJ4 Joan Oberhaus and Delight stand outside of Dairy Lane at the Wisconsin State Farm. Delight is a demostration cow this year.

Joan Oberhaus has grown up farming but she doesn’t want to say for how many years.

“Because then I would have to tell you how old I am,” says Joan.

TMJ4 Joan Oberhaus walks Delight, the dairy cow, out of the barn at the Wisconsin State Fair.

All of her dairy cows’ milk goes to Prairie Farms, which you can pretty much find all over the Wisconsin State Fair, from the cream puffs to the ice cream. So she tells people they might have tried her milk.

TMJ4 Joan Oberhaus makes milkshakes inside the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

“There is a chance you have a little milk from Delight,” said Joan standing with her cow Delight who is part of this year’s State Fair demonstration cows.

But when Joan isn’t on the farm, she volunteers for the State Fair’s Dairy Promotion Board. For more than a decade, Joan and the board have wanted to bring milkshakes to the fair’s Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

TMJ4 Joan Oberhaus holds up a cup with a shake inside.

“The shake thing was kind of a dream,” said Joan.

That finally became a reality two years ago, but Joan didn’t just bring the shakes, she made them. Every day, she takes a shift at the booth making shakes to see kids enjoy them.

TMJ4 Norah tries a milkshake at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“What’s your review?” asked TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Five stars,” said Norah.

TMJ4 News Charlie shows off his milkshake face.

“Very good,” said Charlie.

TMJ4 News Issac, Milkshake Taster.

“it's good,” said Issac.

“I like it,” said Charlotte.

TMJ4 News Charolette, Milkshake Taster.

The shakes cost $4 dollars and come in chocolate or vanilla. All the money from the shake stand goes to dairy education and scholarships.

