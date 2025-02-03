BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A longtime Brookfield restaurant has closed its doors after nearly 70 years in the community. Customers were saddened to hear that Marty’s Pizza, Pasta and Subs shut down for good.

TMJ4 Marty's original location in Brookfield. It is now closed.

“That was our favorite place to go for pizza. It was excellent pizza. The best pizza we have ever had,” said Christine Price. “That is so sad. Very sad. Everyone loves Marty’s pizza.”

TMJ4 Christine Price and her family have been customers for 50 years.

The owners are keeping the Delafield location open. Christine and her family have been eating at Marty’s for 50 years, starting at the Brookfield location.

TMJ4 James Flath, the manager of the Marty's Pizza in Delafield, boxes up a sausage pizza.

James Flath, the manager of Marty’s Pizza in Delafield, says it has been his family’s business since his grandfather took it over from Marty.

“I’m third generation,” said Flath.

He says the original location used to be the favorite of Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker.

TMJ4 James Flath, the manager of the Marty's Pizza in Delafield, stands under the sign at the entrance.

“They would drive down to County Stadium and deliver pizza to Uecker and the guys on air,” said Flath.

Two years ago, the Marty’s in Brookfield shut down for a few months. Flath says they tried to bring it back, but now they realize the only way forward is with one location in Delafield. Christine says she will miss the place but came to Delafield to get the partially baked pizza to freeze until Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch: The end of an era: A nearly 70-year-old Brookfield restaurant closes

“We are going up north for a week, and we get up there Sunday, and it will be the pizza we are having,” said Christine.

TMJ4

“So, you’re buying pizza today to take up north with you?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yes, yes,” answered Christine.

“That’s how important it is to you?” asked Rebecca.

“Absolutely, it has to be Marty’s,” said Christine.

TMJ4 Christine grabs her pizzas for her family.

Marty’s in Delafield will honor all gift cards and red cards that customers have.

