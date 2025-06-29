Teen dead after jumping into Pewaukee Lake and never resurfacing, Pewaukee police say

PEWAUKEE — According to the Village of Pewaukee Police Department, a 17-year-old is dead after jumping into Pewaukee Lake and never resurfacing.
The call came in around 12:07 a.m. Sunday, June 29. Police say a friend of the 17-year-old called 911 to report that the teen had jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.
The Pewaukee Fire Department and Western Lakes Dive Team responded to a fishing pier along the Pewaukee Lakefront. The Dive Team was able to locate the 17-year-old in about 8 feet of water.
The 17-year-old died on scene despite lifesaving measures.
The Village of Pewaukee Police Department is investigating the incident, but says alcohol does not seem to be a factor.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.