Sussex babysitter sentenced to 9 months for killing family’s dog

SUSSEX, Wis. — An emotional day in court unfolded as an 18-year-old Sussex babysitter was sentenced to nine months in jail for killing a family’s Chihuahua, Batman.

Kielee Sonnemann, a high school senior, tearfully addressed the court, expressing remorse.

"I’m horribly sorry for the harm I caused your family," Sonnemann said. "I don’t know why I did it, and I’m very sorry."

The family, who had hired Sonnemann to babysit their 4-year-old child, discovered the dog was missing when they returned home. The next day, their 11-year-old daughter found Batman’s body, stabbed and wrapped in blankets, with a plastic bag over his head.

In court, the girl’s grandmother read her statement to the judge.

"The person who was supposed to take care of us, someone I trusted and loved, took away a family member," she wrote.

The dog’s owner, Shelly Ciardo, also addressed the court.

"It is just not fair being taken in such a cruel manner. He was a poor, defenseless dog with many years ahead of him," Ciardo said. "And I had many more by his side."

Sonnemann’s attorney noted her history of untreated mental health issues.

In addition to her jail sentence, Sonnemann will serve two years of extended supervision.

