Supporting role for the RNC: How a Waukesha business hopes their work is stable

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha company takes a major supporting role for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. It hopes their work is so smooth, that it isn’t even noticed.
The workers at Wildeck, Inc. have been busy for the last few weeks putting the finishing touches on platforms for the RNC.
“It is a unique opportunity for us,” said Dan Lorenz, president of Wildeck.
The company has designed six platforms for the event cameras and for the media staging. This isn't their first RNC. They also did the platforms for the RNC in Cleveland.
Demetrius Lindsey, the vice president of sales and marketing, thinks their full steel platforms, made from start to finish in Waukesha, won them the job,
"We make a very rigid platform which is necessary for cameras to be stable on these platforms,” said Lindsey.
The company worked for six weeks from design to manufacturing to create the stages. Then they sent all the parts to Fiserv Forum when the convention will be held.
"The columns, the beams, the bolts, the hardware, they are all kitted up and put on a flatbed truck. Then assembled on site,” said Lindsey.
The Waukesha manufacturer says everyone on the production line knew where the platform pieces were going. It is a point of pride that they have their logo at a national event.
“When they know they can produce something at the highest level it is a sense of accomplishment,” said Lorenz.
