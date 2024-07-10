WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha company takes a major supporting role for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. It hopes their work is so smooth, that it isn’t even noticed.

TMJ4 Workers at Wildeck moving steel.

The workers at Wildeck, Inc. have been busy for the last few weeks putting the finishing touches on platforms for the RNC.

“It is a unique opportunity for us,” said Dan Lorenz, president of Wildeck.

TMJ4 Dan Lorenz, president of Wildeck, stands in front of welding area.

The company has designed six platforms for the event cameras and for the media staging. This isn't their first RNC. They also did the platforms for the RNC in Cleveland.

Courtesy: Wildeck Dan Lorenz (left) and Demetrius Lindsey stand in front of Wildeck platform inside the Fiserv.





Demetrius Lindsey, the vice president of sales and marketing, thinks their full steel platforms, made from start to finish in Waukesha, won them the job,

TMJ4 Wildeck platform for cameras and media inside Fiserv for the RNC.

"We make a very rigid platform which is necessary for cameras to be stable on these platforms,” said Lindsey.

VIDEO: Supporting role for the RNC: How a Waukesha business hopes their work is stable

Supporting role for the RNC: How a Waukesha business hopes their work is stable

TMJ4 Platform inside Fiserv Forum for the RNC.

The company worked for six weeks from design to manufacturing to create the stages. Then they sent all the parts to Fiserv Forum when the convention will be held.

TMJ4 Demetrius Lindsey, the vice president of sales and marketing, stands in front of an area where steel columns are being made.

"The columns, the beams, the bolts, the hardware, they are all kitted up and put on a flatbed truck. Then assembled on site,” said Lindsey.

The Waukesha manufacturer says everyone on the production line knew where the platform pieces were going. It is a point of pride that they have their logo at a national event.

TMJ4 Worker welds a steel column at Wildeck in Waukesha. (Jul. 10, 2024)

“When they know they can produce something at the highest level it is a sense of accomplishment,” said Lorenz.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip