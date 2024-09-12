Students and parents have mixed reactions over Mukwonago school phone policy

MUKWONAGO — Parents and students have mixed reactions to an updated cellphone ban in the Mukwonago Area School District.

In June, the Mukwonago Area School District Board of Education approved a new policy prohibiting students from using personal communication devices during the school day or at school-sponsored events.

“We had phone caddies that they would go in during classroom time, but now you can’t have it at all,” Mukwonago High School senior Kaylee Lyons said.

TMJ4 News Kaylee Lyons is a senior at Mukwonago High School and created a petition after the school updated its phone policy, prohibiting students from using personal communication devices during the school day or at school-sponsored events. She understands the purpose, but students to be able to use phones in non-classroom periods, like lunch or passing periods.

Lyons took it upon herself to create an online petition after hearing from other students and parents. Now with more than 100 signatures, the petition voices opposition to the rule.

“There can be rules and policies, but I think it’s okay for our phones to be on us during non-classroom hours,” Lyons said.

Under this rule, students must turn their cellphones off and keep them out of sight while in the building, including at lunch or during passing periods.

According to the district website, the devices are prohibited to “avoid disruption of the educational environment and protect students’ right of privacy.”

Mukwonago Superintendent Joe Koch told TMJ4 News the policy was implemented to protect the learning environment.

“Even just this past week, we’re hearing from staff that kids are more engaged with each other in the hallway and talking to each other more,” Koch said.

Some parents said the rule helps their kids be social and focused.

“Three of my kids have phones, and I have to constantly get them off. I can’t imagine them in the classroom,” said Lisa Clausing, a district mom.

TMJ4 News Lisa Clausing has four children in Mukwonago schools, three of whom have phones. She said it's hard enough to get them off their phones, and can't imagine what it's like in the classroom, voicing support for the new rule.

Lupe Arenas, another mom of a high schooler, said it has been harder to get in touch with her daughter this past week.

“There’s ups and downs on it. I don’t like it, my daughter doesn’t like it,” Arenas said.

TMJ4 News Lupe Arenas is the mom of a Mukwonago High School student. She voiced opposition to the rule, saying it's been harder to get in touch with her daughter.

Koch said students who violate the policy will get warnings before having their cellphone confiscated and held until a parent picks up the device at school.

Lyons said she understands the reasoning but wants to see the rule changed to allow for cellphone use during non-classroom hours.

“I think a majority of students are good students and are not on them during class. I made the petition more or less thinking about the security and safety of students,” Lyons said.

