Steny's Lake Country reopens after flooding, plans fundraiser for Bass Bay Brewhouse

PEWAUKEE — Steny's Lake Country in Pewaukee reopened just 24 hours after a burst sprinkler flooded the restaurant early Monday morning, leaving the business with significant water damage during one of its busiest times of the year.

Owner Ryan Steny was awakened at 5 a.m. Monday by firefighters and sheriff's deputies knocking on his door to deliver the bad news.

"You had a sprinkler burst in the restaurant, significant damage to all three stories," Steny said, recounting what officials told him.

Surveillance video captured firefighters inside the restaurant working to shut off the water. Steny said the fire department was able to stop the flooding within 20 minutes, but the damage was already done.

"We immediately just started going to town getting the water up, soaking it up, drying it up, knowing the quicker we can get it out, the less damage there’s going to be," Steny said.

The restaurant, which employs 115 people, closed for one day to clean up and redecorate before partly reopening Tuesday.

For Steny, the quick turnaround wasn't just about business – it was about his employees.

"It's the holidays. A busy time of year for us, but we don't want anyone to not have money during the holidays," Steny said.

The flooding comes at a particularly challenging time for the local restaurant community. Earlier this week, Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego suffered a devastating fire that destroyed the building entirely.

"It's been tough lately in general, and then something like Bass Bay, they're my good buddies," Steny said. "What do we do? Now we're in trouble too. We're still gonna support our community and fellow service people."

Despite operating with only half their restaurant space, Steny's is moving forward with plans to host an all-day fundraiser for Bass Bay employees on Sunday. A portion of all sales that day will be donated to help the displaced workers.

Customer Jason Busalacchi said he came to support the local business during its recovery.

"Just supporting local business and being part of what they're doing to keep doors open and spread the word. Let people know how much you enjoy the place," Busalacchi said.

As the team continues clean-up, Steny is encouraging the community to visit during their recovery and to participate in Sunday's fundraiser for Bass Bay Brewhouse employees.

