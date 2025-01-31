STATE SEND-OFF: Oconomowoc cheers on its dance team ahead of the big competition

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — For the first time in years, the Oconomowoc High School dance team will compete at state. Before the team hopped on the bus, the school and community cheered them on.

TMJ4 The senior students lead the Dance Team down the hall through a crowd of cheering community members ahead of the state competition.

The Oconomowoc High School band leads the members of the dance team through the halls and into the field house to the cheers of parents and students. It is a moment senior and dance team captain Emily Garbing says has been years in the making.

TMJ4 The Dance Team takes pictures for family members during school send-off.

“Every year we have been so close,” said Emily.

"It is just surreal,” said Lauren Fischer, another senior on the team.

TMJ4 Oconomowoc Dance Team before they head off to the state competition.

She says last year the team couldn’t even do a competition dance. So hearing their name announced at regionals as a state qualifier made it even more special.

TMJ4 Gabriella Cohen, Emily Garbing, Bridget Gunja, Lauren Fischer and Audrey Carter (from left to right) are all seniors on the Dance Team.

"It was just like, tears,” said Audrey Carter, describing the moment.

A lot of parents were feeling the same way Friday morning. Some of their daughters have been dancing together since they were 4 years old. It had moms like Carrie Cohen remembering how her daughter, Gabby, started in dance.

TMJ4 Community members fill the hall leading to the field house to cheer on the Dance Team.

“She always had to wear a dress or a tutu,” said Carrie Cohen.

“Can you believe she went from that to a state competition?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

"No, I can't. I'm so excited,” said Carrie.

TMJ4 Scott (left), Lauren and Nicole (irght) Fischer stand together. Scott and Nicole were at Oconomowoc High School to cheer on their daughter as she left for the state competition.





It is why the parents say the grandpa of one of the dancers emailed Rebecca to invite her to the state send-off.

“I think he's just so proud,” said Nicole Fischer explaining why her dad wanted TMJ4 to cover the send-off.

TMJ4 Bus parked outside of the high school decorated for the Dance Team.

“They didn't expect this routine to make it but all this hard work and dedication, and look what happened. It paid off. I’m really proud of all of them for working so hard,” said Scott Fischer, dad of senior dancer, Lauren Fischer.

The dance team will compete at state Saturday in La Crosse.

