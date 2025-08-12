State of Emergency declared in New Berlin following historic rains, flash flooding

Mayor David Ament has declared a state of emergency in the City of New Berlin following historic rainfall and flash flooding over the weekend.

In the declaration, Ament noted New Berlin received more than 11 inches of rainfall in certain areas. He said declaring a state of emergency would help "expedite the use of resources" for those impacted.

States of emergency were also declared at the local level by the Muskego Mayor and at the county level by both the Milwaukee and Waukesha county executives.

Gov. Tony Evers also declared a state of emergency at the state level Monday.

