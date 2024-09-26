Sold in 4 days, Waukesha County continues to be hot housing market

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — As some housing markets start to slow down, Waukesha County continues to be the place homebuyers want to be.

“Selling here—Waukesha County is in demand, no questions asked,” said James Riccamoni, a vice president and broker at Shorewest Realtors.

Brookfield homeowner Jill Arps sold her house with multiple offers just two weeks ago.

“It sold in 4 days,” said Jill.

While selling was easy, Jill says buying was anything but especially in Waukesha County.

"I just didn't want to keep going to open houses and fighting over asking price and offering price,” said Jill.

So after a year of looking, she decided to buy a new construction home in Susses.

Riccamoni says that since the Fourth of July, he has seen the real estate market start to slow down. However, he notes that Waukesha County—specifically Brookfield, Elm Grove, or any lake properties—continues to be in demand.

“If you are fortunate enough to own property here and want to sell it, you are going to be in the driver’s seat,” Riccamoni said.

Waukesha County data shows that the average number of days on the market has increased from 22 days a year ago to 25 days now. The median home price is $461,000.

"Those are the properties that tend to have the multiple-offer situation and a bit more showing activity,” Riccamoni said.

It made Jill a little apprehensive about even entering the real estate market.

“I was going back and forth—do I keep waiting? I don't know what the market is going to do,” Jill said about her thoughts on selling. "Now is an opportune time for me."

Realtors say that even in this hot housing market, home inspections—often waived in recent years—are back. However, contingencies remain something most sellers don’t want.

