Snow day fun: Waukesha dog parks packed as sledding hills stay empty

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People are out enjoying the snow in Waukesha. With schools open, the sledding hills were empty during the day, but the dog parks were busy.

People and their pets were out enjoying the snow in Minooka Park.

The dog area in the park had plenty of visitors with their pets.

TMJ4 Christy Timms stands in the snow with her dog Sadie.

“It is really a sacrifice I make for my dogs, especially this one,” said Christy Timms, pointing to her golden retriever. “She is pretty furry and is hot all the time, so she loves coming out in the snow.”

TMJ4 Christy Timms' dog Coda runs in the snow.



Meanwhile, in the city, two brothers got creative in the snow.

TMJ4 Leo Zwisky, 16 (left), stands with his brother Declan, 12, in the snow.





Leo Zwisky, 16, decided to try snowboarding down his street. He had his 12-year-old brother, Declan, drive their electric bike and pull him.

“I wanted to go boarding today, but the hill was too far with the snow. The roads are too bad,” said Leo. “Had to find something when we got home.”

TMJ4 Declan (left) pulls his older brother Leo down the street.

Mom wasn’t home, but Dad did tell TMJ4 News he approved of the whole thing.

