Shots fired in Waukesha prompt police response, evacuations on W. Wisconsin Avenue

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are asking residents to avoid the area of 477 W. Wisconsin Avenue due to an ongoing police situation.

According to authorities, police responded to the area around 7:58 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired. Those in the immediate area were evacuated for their safety.

"The situation is ongoing, and the scene is being stabilized," Waukesha Police said in a press release. "The Waukesha Police Department’s Tactical Unit and trained Negotiators are on scene and are working to bring the suspect into custody peacefully."

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.

