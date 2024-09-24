Sellers hope to make a little extra cash during Wisconsin's largest clothing consignment sale

Wisconsin's largest consignment sale is coming to our area.

More than 50,000 clothing pieces will be on sale at the Brookfield Conference Center.

TMJ4's Adriana Mendez stopped by the center go get an early look at some of the clothing pieces and to speak to some of the sellers and founders of the sale.

The Brookfield Conference Center is packed with clothing rack after clothing rack, all organized by size and color. The mega shopping event has everything from coats, hats, fall apparel, purses, jewelry, shoes and more.

Jessi Wrench founded the business around 15 years ago and says it's an affordable way for people to change up their wardrobe.

TMJ4 Jessi Wrench is a co-founder of the sale.

"My partner and I were event planners," she says. "We had started families and had a lot of extra clothing in the closet. We thought, how can we find a better home for these at a time when the economy was a little up and down. It's a great way for people to earn extra money and shop on a budget."

The Divine Consignment event has more than 800 sellers. One of them, Jane Letscher, says it's a great way to give gently used pieces a new home.

TMJ4 Jane Letscher is a seller at the the consignment event.

"I'm a super big believer in reduce, reuse, recucle and so it's important to me that all of these clothes are not going into landfills," she says. "They are being reused, reloved, repurposed for whatever anybody needs them for."

The event is free to attend and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Read more here.

