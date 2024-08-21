Scuba diver warns of dangers on Waukesha County lakes

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — More than a dozen people have died in boating-related deaths in Wisconsin so far this year. This is why the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is focusing on keeping people safe on the water. TMJ4 News rode along with the boat patrol while they were on Pewaukee Lake.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Sheriff's Office boat patrol on Pewaukee Lake with TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf riding along.

The sheriff’s deputies inspected Pete Fickau’s boat while we were on the lake. Pete is a regular on all the Waukesha County lakes. He scuba-dives in the lakes about once a week. He says he often deals with people doing dangerous things around him and other swimmers.

TMJ4 News Pete Fickau is a scuba diver who regularly dives on the Waukesha County lakes.

“It is just that people get way too close,” said Pete. “We have people that come 30 feet away.”

TMJ4 News Pete Fickau, boater. He goes scuba diving in the lakes regularly.

State law says you have to be 100 feet away. On Pewaukee Lake, the ordinance is even further, 200 feet away from a swimmer. The sheriff’s office says Pete’s concern is a major issue not just for swimmers but for boaters.

TMJ4 News Deputy Robert Krueger and Deputy Andrew Junkans, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol on Pewaukee Lake.

“We haven’t had any bad crashes this year, but there have been deaths in the past from people crashing into each other,” said Deputy Andrew Junkans.

TMJ4 Deputy Jurkans pulling over a boat.

It’s why when the sheriff’s office spotted a boat going too close to a man fishing. They pulled them over.

“You guys probably within 35 feet from that guy,” said Junkans.

The deputies also check to make sure every boat has a life vest for every person on board. Plus, a throwable and a fire extinguisher.

“We gave them a warning,” said Junkans of the boat they stopped.

They also educated them on the rules of the lake, something Pete says is needed.

“That is awesome if people actually learn more rules and what to do,” said Pete. “Just a little bit of respect and common sense is helpful."

