School incident in Lisbon: Woman, 70, arrested after allegedly threatening students and staff

VILLAGE OF LISBON, Wis. — A 70-year-old woman could face charges of making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening students and staff at Richmond School in Lisbon when her dog ran onto school property.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said students tried to catch the dog. When the woman entered the school grounds to retrieve it, she made physical contact with two students and threatened school staff, the department said.

She left before deputies arrived but was later taken into custody and transported to the Waukesha County Jail on suspicion of making terroristic threats, intimidating a witness and disorderly conduct.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and that additional patrols will be added in the area as a precaution.

