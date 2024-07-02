Rising waters: Summit restaurant owner watching lake waters rise as Village calls for 'no wake'

SUMMIT, Wis. — All the rain we've seen this summer is causing rising waters.

Now, boaters are being asked to slow down in the Village of Summit. That's already causing problems for Panga Bar and Grill, which sits almost in between the Upper Nemahbin and Lower Nemahbin Lakes, as it parking lot takes on water.

TMJ4 The parking lot of Panga Bar and Grill, 34422 Delafield Rd, Summit, WI, is partially uinderwater.

“I almost didn’t stop because I was like where am I going to stop my car here,” said Donny Wintrone, who stopped by the Panga Bar and Grill Monday afternoon.

TMJ4 Water fills most of the parking lot of Panga Bar and Grill.

That is what the new owner Brett Barg is worried about. The recent heavy rains has caused the Upper Nemahbin and Lower Nemahbin Lakes to rise right into his parking lot and rental shop.

TMJ4 Brent Barg, recently became the owner of Panga Bar and Grill in April.

“Obviously, we have limited parking here but we do have a lot of boat traffic off the lake,” said Barg.

As the holiday week starts he hopes people still come out to his restaurant. He says even though the village put in a no wake order on the lakes, people can still kayak or boat to his docks, they just have to go slow.

TMJ4 Boaters slowly make their way under the bridges. They only fit after everyone sat down and the driver ducked his head.

“We really are right on the water. It is just now the water is another two feet into our lawn area,” said Barg.

The reason the village put the no wake in order is because they say lake levels are now considered to be at flood stage and they are too close to the I-94 bridge.

TMJ4 The boat passing under the bridge with barely any extra room. The Village of Sussex says the lakes are considered to be at flood stage.

TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf called out to boaters slowing making their way under the bridges. They say it is a tight fit but as along as everyone sits in the boat they can pass under.

With rain in the forecast for Tuesday it has Barg is concerned about how much higher the water will go. But he is meeting the rising waters with humor, he says now you don’t even need to go to the lake the fish come to his parking lat.

TMJ4 Brent Barg stands in front of the 'no wake' sign in his flooded parking lot. He says the docks are all still accessible.

“We had carp fishing in the parking lot. The ducks and the geese as loving the parking lot as well,” said Barg.

The Village of Summit Police, which put out the no wake order, does not expect the order to be lifted before the 4th of July holiday.

