Residents pack City Hall as New Berlin council puts recovery center plan on hold

NEW BERLIN — The New Berlin Common Council voted 4–3 Tuesday night to deny a land consolidation request tied to a proposed $12 million addiction recovery center, effectively putting the project on hold for now.

More than 100 residents packed City Hall as the council considered whether to combine two properties near South Moorland Road — a step required for the proposal as presented.

City officials emphasized that the vote was strictly limited to land and did not involve approval of the recovery program itself.

The proposed 57,000-square-foot facility, put forward by the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, would house up to 120 men in residential substance abuse recovery.

Called the New Journey Program, it would be a six-month, faith-based residential recovery program with strict entry requirements and on-site supervision.

“There was an impressive number of people here. We’ve tried to address questions. Disappointed there’s so much misinformation or misperception,” Milwaukee Rescue Mission CEO Patrick Vanderburgh said in a post-vote interview.

"The council turned it down, so now we have to figure out what's next.”

Residents speak out

Ahead of the meeting, more than 1,700 people signed a petition opposing the project.

Many residents who spoke Tuesday night raised concerns about public safety, costs to the city, and the strain on fire and police services.

“Not only will the project not provide help to taxpayers, but it will make it worse,” said Jim Gatzke, a lifelong New Berlin resident.

Herman Kramkau, a retired Milwaukee Police Department officer, said the Milwaukee Rescue Mission was "a headache for my entire career”, and predicted increased crime and the need for additional police officers.

But supporters also spoke, sharing personal stories of recovery and urging the council to approve the request.

Darlene Wilson, a New Berlin resident, said her husband benefited from the program and credited it with helping her family.

“I really wish it would be approved to give more people the chance my husband had,” she said.

Many residents criticized the lack of public communication about the project, saying they first learned about it through media reports rather than receiving direct notification from the city.

"This is a communication issue. People are angry not getting info in a quick fashion, or actually, in any fashion," resident Karen Hart said.

Mission response and next steps

Vanderburgh said the decision focused on land — not the program itself — and described some concerns as based on misunderstandings.

The organization disputes claims that the facility would function as a homeless shelter or bring people from Milwaukee into New Berlin.

According to the Mission’s FAQ, the proposed New Journey program is a residential recovery program where participants live on campus under structured rules and supervision.

With the land request denied, the project cannot move forward as proposed.

The Milwaukee Rescue Mission says it is assessing its next steps.

Several council members acknowledged residents’ concerns about communication during the meeting and said that feedback was noted for future discussions.

