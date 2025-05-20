Residents divided as Menomonee Falls proposes shifting hundreds of thousands from library to police

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Menomonee Falls board considers taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from library's budget and giving it to the police department. A vote during Monday night's village board meeting could redirect $300,000. For some residents that is concerning.

"I don't want them to do it. I think it is a terrible idea," said Jane Misslich, Menomonee Falls resident. "The better use for the money is in the library."

The Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald spoke to TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf and said he was directed by the village board trustee to create a proposal that would move the funds from the library to the police department for the 2026 fiscal year. The reason cited is recruitment and retention issues within the police force. The village hopes to use the $300,000 to hire two police officers and use some of the money for recruitment efforts.

While some residents oppose the move, others see merit in supporting law enforcement.

"I guess I am for that then if they think the police need the funds," said Mark, a Menomonee Falls resident.

But Mark and other residents question why such a significant budget change is happening without public discussion.

"I'm sure they both need money, but if it has already been designated for one job I don't agree with them taking it from one pile and putting it into another without some sort of discussion," said Marie Chudecke, Menomonee Falls resident.

According to Fitzgerald, since this is a policy resolution, it can be placed on the agenda and approved in a single meeting without prior public discussion.

The village board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday night at village hall. If approved, the budget change would take effect for the 2026 budget.

