WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man is charged with killing his neighbor and putting together a hit list for others. Our Waukesha County reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke exclusively to the suspect hours after police discovered the body near his apartment building.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found.

Kevin Lychwick told Rebecca his first name was Konrad and seemed shocked to hear about the discovery.

“When you heard that there was a body, what were your thoughts, living here?”

“It is bizarre. It is bizarre,” answered Kevin Lychwick when Rebecca met him six weeks ago inside his apartment building.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

Monday, he was charged with first-degree homicide and made his first appearance at the Waukesha County Courthouse. He sat quietly with his attorney.

A very different personality than six weeks ago, when Rebecca says he was friendly and talkative on Halloween day. Lychwick seemed shocked to learn a body was found and said he lived in a quiet area.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Squads sit outside an apartment where a body was found.

“As far as I know it is just dead, excuse the pun. I mean, bad choice of words. But it is just like nothing is going on. It is just traffic, heavy traffic,” said Lychwick.

According to police, 56-year-old Carlos Maldonado was reported missing on April 15. Investigators say his body was found badly decomposed wrapped in a tarp and covered with sticks. He was shot twice. Police matched the bullets in Maldonado to a gun owned by Lychwick. They also found what they consider a hit list written by Lychwick.

Watch: Reporter speaks to accused Waukesha killer with a 'hit list'

“Once he was developed as a person of interest, we made sure we had eyes on this individual for a significant period of time,” said Captain Dan Baumann of the Waukesha Police Department. “We believe he had a hit list. He had information that he had grievances with others.”

Records also show they found six other people they believe the suspect was targeting. They found a handwritten note they believed was about Maldonado with the words "target" and "Operation Stop Shop" written on it. Then, they found "threats from the first op have been neutralized."

“Did you feel you had to keep the list a secret?” asked Rebecca to the district attorney’s office.

"Well, someone that was on the 'target' list [is] now dead. So I think that kind of speaks for itself,” said Leslie Boese, Waukesha County District Attorney-elect.

Rebecca asked Lychwick if he ever had any issues with his neighbors.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick entering a Waukesha County courtroom.

“No, we are just friendly people here. We all get along and everything. It is just everybody helps everybody out,” said Lychwick. “I really don't know too much about our neighbors because we all just keep to ourselves.”

The court commissioner set Lychwick’s bond at $5 million cash bail.

