Police track down stolen vehicle in Brookfield Raising Cane’s drive-through, arrest four

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Police officers forcibly removed the driver of a stolen car and two passengers at a popular chain restaurant Wednesday night.

The Brookfield Police Department shared body camera video of the incident, which unfolded in the Raising Cane’s drive-through just before 8:30 p.m.

Police received a flock alert for a stolen vehicle and located it at the restaurant. When officers tried to close in on the white SUV, the driver attempted to flee, backing into a customer’s car before driving forward and colliding with a squad car.

The rear passenger window of the SUV was smashed as officers removed two of the passengers.

Video shows the driver resisting as he was forcefully removed. Authorities used a taser to gain control of the 21-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man who was also a passenger in the SUV fled the scene. He was found nearby and taken into custody, according to police.

Brookfield police said one of the passengers was a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Milwaukee. The other passenger was a 19-year-old woman.

Both the driver and the passenger who fled on foot were treated for injuries and then turned over to the Waukesha County Jail.

AK-47-style gun uncovered by Brookfield Police

Investigators uncovered an AK-47-style gun, stolen property, and numerous drugs.

Charges have been referred to the district attorney’s office.

The 21-year-old driver was referred on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute THC, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting or obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, threats to law enforcement, threats to emergency medical services, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 22-year-old was referred on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, felony possession of THC, resisting or obstructing an officer, and being a passenger in a vehicle operated without the owner’s consent.

The 16-year-old and the 19-year-old women were referred as passengers in a vehicle operated without the owner’s consent. The juvenile was turned over to a parent after being referred to juvenile intake authorities.

All four individuals were Milwaukee residents.

