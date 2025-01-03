Police search for driver who struck USPS worker in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are searching for a driver who hit a USPS worker while they were crossing the street.

Police said the worker was struck by a driver turning left onto Wilshire Place Thursday morning, Jan. 2. The worker fell and sustained minor injuries.

Watch the story in the video player below:

Police searching for driver who hit postal worker in Waukesha

The driver stopped, asked if the worker was okay, and then left the scene.

Police said they are “following up with the vehicle's operator” but are still working to locate the vehicle involved.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip