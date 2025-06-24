BROOKFIELD — A quiet Brookfield neighborhood turned into the scene of an intense police search when a suspect fled from a stolen vehicle, prompting concerns from residents about the welfare of police K9s working in extreme heat.

Multiple police departments from both Milwaukee and Waukesha Counties converged on the area near 124th Street and Burleigh after West Allis Police pursued a stolen car that crashed in the neighborhood. The suspect ran away and hid in the area, triggering a search operation that lasted several hours.

Photo Provided K9 and police search for suspect in Brookfield.

"I heard a bunch of sirens going on and I looked out the window," said Jeff Frost, a neighborhood resident.

Neighbors were instructed to remain indoors while officers conducted their search.

TMJ4 K9 Obi from Muskego Police Department

"Came out to them yelling at us to get back inside because they were searching for suspects," said Colby Frost.

TMJ4 Muskego K9 Officer Jim Miller

As temperatures soared, residents expressed worry about the police dogs working in the extreme heat. Three K9 units were called to assist in the search, including Obi from the Muskego Police Department.

TMJ4 K9 Obi at the Muskego Police Department

"When one got tired and warm, they were able to swap out for another," said Officer Jim Miller of the Muskego Police Department.

Watch: Police K9s battle extreme heat during suspect search in Brookfield neighborhood

Police K9s battle extreme heat during suspect search

The community's concern for the animals' welfare was evident as neighbors watched the operation unfold.

TMJ4 Colby Frost

"They did look like they were getting tired of running around looking, but they did a good job," Colby Frost said.

Photo provided White car in the ditch surrounded by police and a tow truck where it crashed after a pursuit.

"They were roaming around for a good couple hours, I would say," said John Furstenberg, another neighbor who says his wife was worried but then saw how they were taking care of the dogs.

TMJ4 John Furstenberg

When Colby attempted to bring water to the K9s, officers explained their protocol for keeping the dogs safe: the animals were rotated between search duties and rest periods in air-conditioned vehicles with their own water supply.

"I have to look out for him because he would just keep going," Officer Miller said about his K9 partner Obi.

Photo provided Obi getting to stand in a sprinkler. This photo shot through a window.

A TMJ4 viewer shared video of Obi cooling off in a neighbor's sprinkler during a break from the search.

"You could tell all the officers needed some relief," said Colby Frost. "Dogs included, definitely."

Despite the extensive search effort, West Allis Police reported they did not apprehend the suspect, who remains at large.

Muskego Police say they are holding a 5k run/walk fundraiser that funs all their K9s including Obi, Luka and Tito. The event is on August 3. You can learn more about it here.

