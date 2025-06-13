Pewaukee mom calls for action after daughter killed by elderly wrong-way driver

A Pewaukee mother is turning her grief into action in the years followingher 20-year-old daughter’s death. Marleh Lehmann was killed by a wrong-way driver with dementia on Interstate 94 just trying to get home.

Margo Lehmann is sharing her daughter Marleh's story in hopes of preventing similar tragedies. She believes families must make difficult decisions when elderly relatives show signs of cognitive decline.

TMJ4 Margo Lehmann holds a picture of her daughter Marleh, 20, who was killed by a wrong-way driver.

"If I reach one person today that takes away the keys, I have done my job today," Lehmann said.

Marleh was driving back to her parents' house in Pewaukee on I-94 when she was struck head-on by a driver traveling in the wrong direction. Wisconsin State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 p.m.

The 76-year-old Watertown man had been traveling in the wrong direction on I-94. He had dementia. He was also killed in the crash.

Margo remembers getting the call that night that her daughter had been hit.

TMJ4 A picture of Marleh Lehmann held by her mom, Margo.

"We were able to drive up to the scene. It looked like a scene in a movie. There were ambulances and fire trucks," Lehmann said.

Emergency responders attempted to airlift Marleh but couldn't stabilize her condition.

"The doctor said, 'we did everything we could but we couldn't save her.' And I remember dropping to the ground and I couldn't get up," Lehmann said.

What has given Margo purpose is working to prevent similar tragedies. When I asked why she reached out to share her story, her answer was clear.

"I want people to know," Lehmann said. "I want our state to know it happens all the time."

According to a report by Automotive Fleet, 50 percent of wrong-way driving deaths occur because drivers are under the influence, while 15 percent involve elderly drivers, with dementia being one of the biggest factors.

"If you have family members that have dementia, do the hard thing, because you are probably going to save a life," Lehmann said.

Marleh had lived by the phrase "No worries," which her mother now wears on her shirt as a tribute.

Photo provided Lehmann family photo

"She was a free spirit for sure," Lehmann said. "She didn't let anything bother her. She got up most of the days, 99 percent of the time with a smile."

Marleh's family keeps her memory alive by giving out scholarships in her honor. This year, they awarded 10 scholarships, raising money by selling clothes with her tagline: "No worries. None." The proceeds go to her foundation.

